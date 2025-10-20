Bunker One USA Trading and Supply Manager Steps Down

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Keith Richardson stepped down as the Houston-based trading and supply manager of Bunker One USA as of last month. Image Credit: Keith Richardson / LinkedIn

The trading and supply manager for global physical supplier Bunker One in the US has stepped down from his role with the company.

Keith Richardson stepped down as the Houston-based trading and supply manager of Bunker One USA as of last month, he said in an update to his LinkedIn profile last week.

He is now looking for a new role, preferably based in the UK or Northwest Europe.

Richardson joined Bunker One in March 2021. He had earlier worked for GCC Bunkers from 2019 to 2021, for Minerva Bunkering from May to October 2019, for Aegean Marine Petroleum from 2014 to 2019 and for OW Bunker from 2012 to 2014.