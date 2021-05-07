Swedish Club Supplies Members With Targeted VPS Bunker Alerts

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new system will enable greater vigilance over quality issues, according to the Swedish Club's Peter Stålberg. Image Credit: Swedish Club

Insurance association the Swedish Club is now using data from testing firm VPS to provide its members with alerts on potential fuel-quality problems based on their ships' locations.

The company has updated its Trade Enabling Loss Prevention (TELP) tool to include the data, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

The new system will provide members with bunker alerts from VPS for any ports near their ships where fuel-quality problems have been detected.

"A vessel heading for a port known to have fuel quality concerns needs to be extra vigilant," Peter Stålberg, senior technical advisor at the Swedish Club, said in the statement.

"Receiving advance warning of potential issues with fuel quality really puts the spotlight on the importance of good sampling routines.

"Coupled with the other personalised services we are able to deliver to members during a voyage – information on dangerous hotspots, correspondents' updates on local issues, and advice on COVID-19 restrictions – we are really seeing TELP coming into its own as a major force in the drive to improve loss prevention."