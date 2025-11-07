Suspected Pirates Board Tanker Off Somalia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This will be the first successful hijack incident of a commercial ship off Somalia since May 2024. Image Credit: UKMTO

A vessel transiting off the coast of Somalia has reported an illegal boarding incident, according to a British government agency monitoring maritime security in the region.

The incident was reported on Thursday at 07.12 UTC at 560 nautical miles southeast of Somalia, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) said in a social media post on Thursday.

"The master of a vessel has reported being approached by a small craft on its stern," UKMTO said.

"The small craft fired small arms and RPGs towards the vessel."

UKMTO confirmed that unauthorised personnel boarded the ship.

The vessel hijacked is Malta-flagged Hellas Aprodite, Martin Kelly, head of advisory at EOS Risk Group, said in his social media post on Thursday.

"This is the first successful hijack of a commercial ship offshore Somalia since MV BASILISK was hijacked in May 2024," he added.

According to Kelly's post on Friday, the nearest naval ship of Spain is about 12-15 hours away to the north.

UKMTO had reported another incident of a failed attempt to board a ship off Somalia earlier this week.