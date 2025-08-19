BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 11-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday August 19, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in 11 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $528.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since May 30.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2.50/mt to $449/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3/mt to $740.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.75/bl to $66.60/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3.50/mt to $471/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $0.50/mt to $487.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5.50/mt to $480.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $66.32/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt fall in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com