BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to 11-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices resumed their downward trend on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping to their lowest level in 11 weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $3/mt to $528.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since May 30.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $2.50/mt to $449/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $3/mt to $740.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.75/bl to $66.60/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $3.50/mt to $471/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $0.50/mt to $487.50/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $5.50/mt to $480.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.28/bl from the previous session's close at $66.32/bl as of 7:06 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.11/mt fall in bunker prices.