Auramarine Signs Hybrid Fuel Supply Systems Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm will supply diesel fuel oil and liquid biofuel supply systems to two Meriaura ships to be built by Royal Bodewes in the Netherlands. Image Credit: Auramarine

Technology company Auramarine has signed a hybrid fuel supply systems deal with Finnish shipping firm Meriaura.

The firm will supply diesel fuel oil and liquid biofuel supply systems to two Meriaura ships to be built by Royal Bodewes in the Netherlands, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The systems will be built at Auramarine's Shanghai factory for delivery in May 2025 and March 2026.

"Meriaura has set an ambitious goal to reach carbon neutrality within the 2030s," Beppe Rosin, CEO of Meriaura, said in the statement.

"Instead of adopting a "wait-and-see" approach to potential future alternative fuel solutions, we have proactively developed our own biofuel and invested in technology that enables its use on our vessels.

"As a pioneer in large-scale utilization of biofuels on ships, we are very pleased to collaborate closely with a well-reputed and local technology provider like Auramarine."