Germany's eCap Marine Wins Two Contracts for Hydrogen Propulsion Systems

by Ship & Bunker News Team

eCap Marine signs hydrogen contract with Samskip. Image Credit: eCap

Hamburg-based eCap Marine has secured two contracts to supply hydrogen propulsion systems for four vessels - two bulk carriers for Norway's Møre Sjø and two short-sea container vessels for global logistics firm Samskip.

The firm is already seeing growing interest in hydrogen propulsion systems from the shipping sector, it said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

Samskip's SeaShuttle vessels, currently under construction at Cochin Shipyard in India, will be the first short-sea container ships powered by green hydrogen. eCap Marine will supply 3.2 MW PEM fuel cells and fully integrated containerised power systems.

The two vessels are set for delivery in 2027.

Møre Sjø's two bulkers, being built at Turkey's Gelibolu Shipyard, will operate along Norway's coast. Each will be equipped with 1.7 MW hydrogen fuel cells, onboard hydrogen storage tanks, and bunkering stations, enabling emission-free operations in sensitive fjord environments.

"These projects are a significant milestone for eCap Marine – and the maritime energy transition," Lars Ravens, Managing Director at eCap Marine, said.

"Our team has worked with engineering enthusiasm to develop scalable hydrogen technology."