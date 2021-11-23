Third Finnlines Battery Hybrid Ro-Ro Vessel Launches in China

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Finneco III was launched at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard on Monday. Image Credit: Finnlines

A third battery hybrid ro-ro vessel being built for shipping company Finnlines has been launched in China.

The Finneco III was launched at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard on Monday, Finnlines said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The ship's battery system will allow it to operate with zero emissions at berth. The vessel is also fitted with a scrubber, solar panels and an air lubrication system.

The ship is due to enter service in the North Sea and Baltic next year.

"Our ambitious strategy to expand services is a response to growing demand," Emanuele Grimaldi, CEO of Finnlines, said in the statement.

"We will bring a total of five new vessels to traffic over the next few years, which will increase our cargo and passenger capacity significantly.

"We are improving our performance while at the same time reducing the environmental impact of our fleet.

"The hybrid vessels will be among the most innovative and efficient ships in the world and are part of the investments we make in the responsible and sustainable operations of our fleet."