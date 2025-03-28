BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for Fifth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have risen this week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Thursday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for a fifth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $558/mt on Thursday, reaching its highest level since March 5.

The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $0.50/mt to $492.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $3.50/mt to $758/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.24/bl to $74.03/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4.50/mt to $529/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $1/mt to $499/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $4/mt to $524.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3.50/mt to $535.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.32/bl from the previous session's close at $73.71/bl as of 7:19 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.41/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.