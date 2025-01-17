Cavotec Secures Shore Power Deal for Italian Ports

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cavotec has secured orders to supply shore power systems for Italian ports. Image Credit: Cavotec

Swiss cleantech company Cavotec has secured €7 million ($7.2 million) in contracts to provide shore power systems for ports in Italy.

The contracts include Cavotec's PowerMove and PowerFeed systems for cruise ships in multiple ports in Western Italy, PowerMove technology for cruise and Ro-Ro vessels in Tuscany, and PowerMove and PowerExtend systems for cruise and container ships in southern Italy, the company said in a statement on its website.

Shore power or cold ironing allows ships to plug into the local electrical grid while docked, instead of running their engines to generate electricity to power onboard systems. This helps reduce fuel consumption, emissions and noise pollution in ports.

Several EU ports are accelerating the deployment of shore power systems as shipowners' demand rises and new regulations take effect.

Under the FuelEU Maritime regulation, passenger and container ships must connect to onshore power at EU ports covered by the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR) starting in 2030.