BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Sales and Supply Executive in Rotterdam

Thursday July 10, 2025

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a bunker sales and supply executive in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in commodity sales, preferably in marine fuel, and a strong interest in global shipping and marine fuel trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Negotiate daily fuel requirements in your assigned region to secure the best value.
  • Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and customers across the maritime industry.
  • Identify and develop new business opportunities, expanding our market presence.
  • Analyse market trends and customer demand to inform pricing and sourcing strategies.
  • Coordinate logistics and delivery to ensure smooth and timely fuel supply.
  • Visit suppliers and ports to strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities.
  • Support operational excellence by collaborating with internal teams and delivering exceptional customer service.

For more information, click here.

