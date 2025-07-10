EMEA News
BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Sales and Supply Executive in Rotterdam
Thursday July 10, 2025
The company is looking for candidates with experience in commodity sales, preferably in marine fuel, and a strong interest in global shipping and marine fuel trading. Image Credit: WFS
Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a bunker sales and supply executive in Rotterdam.
The company is looking for candidates with experience in commodity sales, preferably in marine fuel, and a strong interest in global shipping and marine fuel trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Negotiate daily fuel requirements in your assigned region to secure the best value.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and customers across the maritime industry.
- Identify and develop new business opportunities, expanding our market presence.
- Analyse market trends and customer demand to inform pricing and sourcing strategies.
- Coordinate logistics and delivery to ensure smooth and timely fuel supply.
- Visit suppliers and ports to strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities.
- Support operational excellence by collaborating with internal teams and delivering exceptional customer service.
For more information, click here.