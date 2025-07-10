BUNKER JOBS: WFS Seeks Sales and Supply Executive in Rotterdam

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is looking for candidates with experience in commodity sales, preferably in marine fuel, and a strong interest in global shipping and marine fuel trading. Image Credit: WFS

Global fuel supplier World Fuel Services is seeking to hire a bunker sales and supply executive in Rotterdam.

The company is looking for candidates with experience in commodity sales, preferably in marine fuel, and a strong interest in global shipping and marine fuel trading, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Negotiate daily fuel requirements in your assigned region to secure the best value.

Build and maintain strong relationships with suppliers and customers across the maritime industry.

Identify and develop new business opportunities, expanding our market presence.

Analyse market trends and customer demand to inform pricing and sourcing strategies.

Coordinate logistics and delivery to ensure smooth and timely fuel supply.

Visit suppliers and ports to strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities.

Support operational excellence by collaborating with internal teams and delivering exceptional customer service.

