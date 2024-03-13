BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Third Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Tuesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a third consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $1.50/mt to $656.50/mt on Tuesday, reaching the lowest level since February 26. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $0.50/mt to $511.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $2.50/mt to $875.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.29/bl to $81.92/bl on Tuesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $6/mt to $638.50/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $1/mt to $586.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $2/mt to $639/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $0.50/mt to $637/mt.

On Wednesday morning Brent futures were up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $82.19/bl as of 8:01 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would equate to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.