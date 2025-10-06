BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to 4 1/2-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have been on a downward trend since the early summer. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in four and a half years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2.50/mt to $511.50/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since May 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3.50/mt to $441/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $6/mt to $757.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.42/bl to $64.53/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7/mt to $477.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $5/mt to $438/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $7/mt to $477.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $3/mt to $464.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.88/bl from the previous session's close at $65.41/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.63/mt rise in bunker prices.