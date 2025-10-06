BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks to 4 1/2-Year Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday October 6, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to their lowest level in four and a half years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2.50/mt to $511.50/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since May 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3.50/mt to $441/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $6/mt to $757.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures advanced by $0.42/bl to $64.53/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7/mt to $477.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $5/mt to $438/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $7/mt to $477.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $3/mt to $464.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.88/bl from the previous session's close at $65.41/bl as of 6:09 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $6.63/mt rise in bunker prices.

