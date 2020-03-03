Windship Technology Project Sees 30% Fuel Savings From Wind Propulsion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company brought prospective clients to a test of its model at the University of Southampton last month. Image Credit: Windship Technology

Wind propulsion advocate Windship Technology says one of its test ship models can now deliver fuel and carbon dioxide emission savings of at least 30%.

The company brought propspective clients and other industry figures to a test of its model at the University of Southampton in the UK last month, it said in an emailed statement Monday.

The company's Windship Auxiliary Sail Propulsion System "uses fixed wing sail technology, whereby three 35-metre high masts installed on the deck of a vessel will each have three aerodynamic wings fitted (pictured) to exploit the power of the wind," it said in the statement.

"The system allows reductions in engine power to be made in order to achieve the same speed and so maximise fuel saving and emissions reduction."

This solution can save "a minumum" of 30% of carbon dioxide emissions from the ship, and in combination with other engine modifications and ship optimisation methods could save as much as 80% of emissions, the company said.