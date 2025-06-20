Australia Sanctions 60 Vessels in First Action Against Russian Shadow Fleet

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Penny Wong, Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs. Image Credit: Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs

Australia has imposed targeted sanctions on 60 vessels for alleged links to Russia's shadow fleet, marking its first direct action against the network of vessels used to evade oil sanctions.

This is the first time the country has imposed sanctions on ships linked to the Russian shadow fleet, Penny Wong, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

"Russia uses these vessels to circumvent international sanctions and sustain its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," Wong said.

The shadow fleet, often operating under false flags, with tracking systems disabled and inadequate insurance, has become central to Russia's efforts to move oil outside the G7 price cap regime.

Australia's move brings it in line with partners such as the UK, EU, and Canada, who are increasingly targeting vessels that enable Russia's sanctions evasion.

The UK government also announced sanctions on 20 tankers linked to the same network this week.

With this latest action, Australia has now imposed over 1,400 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, calling on Russia to immediately withdraw and end the war.

The sanctioned vessels list can be found here.