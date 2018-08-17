YARA Orders World's First Autonomous and Electric Container Vessel

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg steers a remote-controlled model of the Yara Birkeland. Photo: Terje Bendiksby/ Scanpix

YARA has placed its order for what will be the world's first autonomous and electric container vessel.

The NOK 250 million ($29.5 million) order for the zero-emission emitting vessel, developed in partnership with KONGSBERG, has been placed with Norwegian shipbuilder VARD.

"Yara Birkeland represents an important next step for the entire maritime industry, representing a major technological and sustainable advancement,” said Geir Håøy, CEO of KONGSBERG.

To launch in 2020, the vessel will gradually move from manned operation to fully autonomous operation by 2022.

"A vessel like Yara Birkeland has never been built before, and we rely on teaming up with partners with an entrepreneurial mindset and cutting edge expertise. VARD combines experience in customized ship building with leading innovation, and will deliver a game-changing vessel which will help us lower our emissions, and contribute to feeding the world while protecting the planet," says Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO of YARA.