Methanol Retains Lead Over LNG in June's Alternative Fuel Ship Orders

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG remains the dominant alternative bunker fuel for now. Image Credit: DNV

Orders of methanol-fuelled ships continued to surpass those with LNG propulsion last month.

A total of 26 LNG-fuelled ships and 29-methanol-fuelled ones were ordered in June, according to the latest figures from classification society DNV's Alternative Fuels Insight platform.

A total of 128 ships with alternative fuel propulsion were ordered in the first half of the year, DNV said in an emailed statement.

"June saw the first order for a methanol driven vessel within the tanker segment that was not a methanol carrier," Martin Wold, principal consultant in DNV's Maritime Advisory business, said in the statement.

"We now have methanol fuelled ships in the pipeline for most main segments but when excluding methanol carriers, containers make up more than 80% of the entire confirmed fleet of methanol fuelled ships.

"Measuring by future fuel demand, that share rises to well over 90%."