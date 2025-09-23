Maldives to Get its First Shore Power System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Cavotec to deliver Maldives’ first shore power system, letting ships plug into electricity at berth.

Swiss cleantech firm Cavotec has won a contract with Mohan Mutha Group to supply the Maldives’ first shore power system.

The project will let ships plug into electric power while at berth, Cavotec said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Shore power, or cold ironing, is growing at ports worldwide, cutting emissions by allowing vessels to shut off diesel generators in port.

But while this helps reduce pollution in port areas, it is not enough to address global shipping emissions. Significant investment in low- and zero-carbon marine fuels is still needed to achieve broader decarbonisation.

“It demonstrates the growing global commitment to port electrification and positions Cavotec at the forefront of enabling this transition,” David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, said.

The shore power systems will be delivered in the first quarter of 2026.