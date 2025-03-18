IBIA to Host IBIA Americas Drinks Reception at CMA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: IBIA

IBIA and the IBIA Americas Regional Board have announced the IBIA Americas Drinks Reception will be held on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Stamford, Connecticut.



This exclusive event welcomes both current and prospective IBIA members.



Guests will have the opportunity to network and connect with Global and Americas Regional board members to share ideas and gain insights into the organization — including member benefits, focus areas, and ways to get involved.



The event is being held as as part of CMA Shipping 2025 and sponsored by IBIA Americas Regional Board members Lindsay Blee, Sunoco, SeaHawk, GT Bunkers, Eric Evans, and Monjasa.



Interested readers can inquire about attendance by registering their interest here: https://bit.ly/IBIACMADR25