Essberger Orders Four Gas-Powered Chemical Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Essberger currently has 34 chemical tankers and four container ships in its fleet. Image Credit: Essberger

Shipping company Essberger has ordered four new chemical tankers capable of running on LNG as a bunker fuel.

The duel-fuelled tankers will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng and are due for delivery from mid-2023, the company said in a statement on its website this week. The ships are also capable of using a shore power connection during cargo operations.

"With this significant investment in the future, our owners have shown their commitment and determination to deliver on their promise to offer our valued customers a long-term high quality service with a greener footprint at competitive conditions," Jan Eghoej, managing director of Essberger, said in the statement.

