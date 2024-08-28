New Maersk Ship Bunkered Methanol in South Korea Before LA Naming Ceremony

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm held a naming ceremony for the Alette Maersk, the company's fourth large methanol-fuelled boxship, in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Image Credit: Maersk

AP Moller-Maersk's newest methanol-fuelled container ship took on fuel in South Korea and Hong Kong before its naming ceremony in the US this week.

The firm held a naming ceremony for the Alette Maersk, the company's fourth large methanol-fuelled boxship, in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The ship is named after Alette Mærsk Mc-Kinney Sørensen, great-granddaughter of A.P. Møller.

The vessel took on methanol in Ulsan and biofuels in Hong Kong before coming to the US, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Wednesday.

"Alette Maersk bunkered 3,000 mt of green methanol at the yard in Ulsan, and she also stemmed 800 mt of biofuels (FAME) at Hong Kong to supplement the green methanol on the journey," the company representative said.

"To my understanding there is currently no infrastructure in place to bunker green methanol in LA."

Maersk has been a significant backer of methanol as a bunker fuel, as well as recently adding some gas-powered tonnage to its orderbook. The firm has pledged no longer to order tonnage not capable of running on a zero-carbon fuel.