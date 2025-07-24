BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines for Fourth Day

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined throughout this week, and remain at a six-week low. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices slipping for fourth consecutive trading session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $2.50/mt to $547/mt on Wednesday, remaining at its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3.50/mt to $462/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $2/mt to $771/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures fell by $0.08/bl to $68.51/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $0.50/mt to $515/mt, at Rotterdam they dropped by $2.50/mt to $506.50/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3.50/mt to $507.50/mt, and at Houston they rose by $0.50/mt to $501/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.60/bl from the previous session's close at $69.11/bl as of 7:22 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.52/mt rise in bunker prices.