BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Declines

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Thursday, paring the previous day's gains as crude futures slumped.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $1.50/mt to $642/mt on Thursday, having risen by $6/mt the previous day. The G20-HSFO Index dropped by $3/mt to $510.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $10/mt to $851/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.39/bl to $77.15/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $4.50/mt to $615/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $1.50/mt to $558/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3/mt to $620/mt, and at Houston they declined by $8.50/mt to $574/mt.

On Friday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.30/bl at $77.45/bl as of 6:56 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.26/mt rise in bunker prices.