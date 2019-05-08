MAN Up for Sale: Sources

Gas powered 7G50ME-GIE engine. Image Credit: MAN

Marine engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions is up for sale, according to a report by Reuters.

Sources familiar with the matter say the company is currently engaged in informal talks with rivals "to see what would be possible."

The firm is expected to be valued at around €3 billion ($3.3 billion).

Parent Volkswagen Group has not yet made an official comment on the matter.

MAN have been notably active in the emerging alternative fuels space, having in recent years supplied the engines for vessels running on methane, LNG, ethanol, and methanol.