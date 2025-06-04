Alfa Laval Gets Order for World's First Ammonia Waste Boiler

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alfa Laval Aalborg multi-fuel marine boiler. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering company Alfa Laval has won an order to deliver the world's first marine boiler system specifically designed to safely incinerate ammonia waste gases on ammonia-fuelled ships.

The system, called the Ammonia Release Mitigation System (ARMS), will be installed on four dual-fuel gas carriers scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Ammonia is seen as a promising low-carbon marine fuel as the shipping industry works to cut emissions. However, managing its toxic and hazardous waste gases remains a key technical challenge.

Alfa Laval's ARMS addresses this issue by safely burning ammonia waste from engines and fuel systems, removing the need for separate equipment. By integrating waste incineration with steam generation, the system also saves space and reduces onboard costs.

The vessels, each with a capacity of 45,000 m3, will be operated by global commodities firm Trafigura to transport LPG and ammonia. The project involves collaboration between Alfa Laval, engine maker WinGD, and South Korean shipbuilder HD Hyundai Mipo.

"Alfa Laval's innovative boiler technology, designed to operate as ARMS, tackles one of the critical technical hurdles impeding the wider adoption of ammonia, while prioritising the safety of the environment and crew," Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping at Trafigura, said.