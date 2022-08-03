2023 IBIA IP Week Dinner Venue Moves to Westminster

by Ship & Bunker News Team

This year's event saw about 600 bunker industry representatives gathered in the Grosvenor House Hotel. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

The IBIA Annual Dinner in London at the start of IP Week, one of the largest events in the bunker industry's calendar, will move from its previous venue in Mayfair to Westminster next year.

The event is being hosted at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel on February 27.

This year's event saw about 600 bunker industry representatives gathered in the Grosvenor House Hotel. Before COVID-19 the event typically had as many as 1,000 attendees, and the event may grow back towards that level as travel restrictions are lifted.

IBIA members registering for the event before September 30 can purchase tickets for £240. After that deadline the price will be increased to £290.

For more information, click here.

The industry body is also hosting its IBIA Annual Convention 2022 in Houston in November. The convention will be held at the JW Marriott Houston hotel on November 15-17. The event will consist of a bunker training course on November 15, followed by a series of keynote speeches, presentations and panel sessions over the following two days.

For more information and to register for the event, click here. If you would be interested in participating as a speaker or panellist, contact IBIA's global head of marketing and events, Sofia Konstantopoulou, at sofia.konstantopoulou@ibia.net.

If you would be interested in sponsoring the event, contact Ship & Bunker's head of sales and partnerships, Paul Davis, at sales@shipandbunker.com.