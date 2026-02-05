World News
BUNKER JOBS: Avenir LNG Seeks Commercial Operations Analyst in London
Thursday February 5, 2026
The company is looking for candidates with experience, preferably in the LNG and bio-LNG industry.
UK-based LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG is seeking to hire a commercial operations analyst in London.
The company is looking for candidates with experience, preferably in the LNG and bio-LNG industry, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Support the sales and business development team with existing customers and new counterparties, incl. contract negotiations, contract management, and marketing.
- Manage and develop the Avenir bio-LNG bunker business together with the sales and business development team, incl. origination, customer contracts, and certificate management.
- Provide accurate input to the creation of invoices (e.g., pricing, quantity conversions).
- Identify and investigate LNG quality discrepancies with counterparties' calculations.
- Support the timely issuance of contractual notices, invoices and payments in accordance with contract obligations.
- Maintain/develop the Commercial Operations portal (including record of cargo transactions, published pricing data) and the online library of cargo-related documentation for internal reference and audit purposes.
- Develop new project-related systems & processes to support cargo loading and discharge nominations and scheduling, and inventory management in accordance with the contract.
- Actively engage and support the ship operations team and finance & accounting team when evaluating freight and/or fuel consumption calculations (for evaluating new cargo opportunities or post-trade P/L analysis).
- Compile and disseminate to third parties the required company information to register Avenir LNG with new counterparties (e.g., KYC processes).
