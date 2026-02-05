BUNKER JOBS: Avenir LNG Seeks Commercial Operations Analyst in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

UK-based LNG bunker supplier Avenir LNG is seeking to hire a commercial operations analyst in London.

The company is looking for candidates with experience, preferably in the LNG and bio-LNG industry, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Support the sales and business development team with existing customers and new counterparties, incl. contract negotiations, contract management, and marketing.

Manage and develop the Avenir bio-LNG bunker business together with the sales and business development team, incl. origination, customer contracts, and certificate management.

Provide accurate input to the creation of invoices (e.g., pricing, quantity conversions).

Identify and investigate LNG quality discrepancies with counterparties' calculations.

Support the timely issuance of contractual notices, invoices and payments in accordance with contract obligations.

Maintain/develop the Commercial Operations portal (including record of cargo transactions, published pricing data) and the online library of cargo-related documentation for internal reference and audit purposes.

Develop new project-related systems & processes to support cargo loading and discharge nominations and scheduling, and inventory management in accordance with the contract.

Actively engage and support the ship operations team and finance & accounting team when evaluating freight and/or fuel consumption calculations (for evaluating new cargo opportunities or post-trade P/L analysis).

Compile and disseminate to third parties the required company information to register Avenir LNG with new counterparties (e.g., KYC processes).

