Uni-Fuels Plans Next Stage of Global Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Uni-Fuels will prioritise hiring, deepening customer relationships and expanding market coverage in regions including Europe and the Americas. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has outlined the next phase of its global growth strategy, centered on expanding its operations organically while remaining open to strategic acquisitions.

The company will prioritise organic expansion while remaining open to strategic acquisitions that fit its long-term plans, Uni-Fuels said in a press release on Monday.

"As part of this approach, the Company is evaluating potential strategic opportunities, including, among others, acquisitions, over time, where such opportunities align with its long-term growth strategy," it said.

The company said it aims to support shipowners across major trade routes and niche ports with consistent service standards, while maintaining strong counterparty risk management and regulatory compliance as it scales.

Uni-Fuels also pointed to increasing market and regulatory complexity, including measures such as the EU Emissions Trading System and FuelEU Maritime, which are shaping fuel selection, voyage economics and emissions compliance.

Execution of the strategy will focus on expanding its team, deepening customer relationships and increasing market coverage in Europe, the Americas and other major shipping hubs, while strengthening partnerships across its global supply network.