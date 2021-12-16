Consultancy BLUE Insight Hires Two Senior Advisors

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hires will help expand the firm's expertise on regulations facing the shipping industry. File Image / Pixabay

Maritime business advisory and research firm BLUE Insight has hired two senior advisors as it seeks to widen its focus in the face of the increasing environmental regulation burden on shipping.

Hilary McMahon and Jon Stewart have joined the firm as senior advisors, it said in a statement on its website this week.

McMhon was previously CEO of consultancy Hazel Insight, and had earlier worked for Carbon War Room. Jon Stewart has served in various roles across 30 years in the maritime industry, including founding International Maritime Technology Consultants in 2005 and working as a technical advisor at the IMO on ballast water and emissions regulations.

"The marine and energy markets are significantly and quickly transforming on the back of the global energy transition," Adrian Tolson, director of BLUE Insight, said in the statement.

"This is causing unparalleled complexity and uncertainty for many organisations throughout these industries.

"Right now, they need access to knowledge and insight from people who have in-depth experience of these markets, and an understanding of how business models are evolving, so that they can develop the right strategies for growth, compliance, and competitive advantage.

"Hilary and Jon align very much with BLUE's mantra of 'in-depth influence', bringing the specialist knowledge and the consultancy calibre that companies are crying out for in these changing times."