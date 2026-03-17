K Line and Oceanicwing Kite Wind Propulsion System Performance Validated by ClassNK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A kite-based wind propulsion system deploys a large parafoil kite from the bow of the vessel. Image Credit: ClassNK

Japanese classification society ClassNK has validated the performance of a kite-based wind propulsion system developed by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) and its French subsidiary Oceanicwing.

The society issued a statement of fact (SOF) after reviewing performance analysis based on land-based testing using a 300 m2 kite, ClassNK said in an email statement on Monday.

It confirmed that the verification process for the traction force generated by the kite, as well as overall system performance, was appropriate.

Wind-assisted propulsion systems are gaining interest as shipowners look to reduce bunker fuel consumption and emissions.

Unlike rotor sails or rigid wing sails, which are mostly fixed structures, a kite-based system deploys a large parafoil kite from the bow of the vessel.

Once launched, it flies at a higher altitude in a dynamic pattern where winds are stronger, generating forward pull to reduce engine load.

ClassNK said it will continue supporting its evaluation and uptake.