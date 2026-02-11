GTT's LNG Fuel Tank Designed to Save Onboard Space Gets LR Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

GTT’s CUBIQ is an LNG fuel tank design featuring a simplified geometry aimed at improving onboard space use and easing construction. Image Credit: GTT

French LNG containment specialist GTT has received approval in principle from Lloyd’s Register for its LNG marine fuel tank designed to save space onboard container ships.

The AiP for the tank, GTT CUBIQ, was at the LNG2026 exhibition in Doha, the company said in a LinkedIn post last week.

The new tank features a simplified box-like design with fewer angled corners than traditional LNG fuel tanks.

This is intended to make construction and installation easier and faster for shipyards.

“This AIP is an important recognition for GTT CUBIQ,™ bringing concrete benefits to shipowners and shipyards,” GTT said.

GTT said the design can also free up onboard space, helping container ships carry more containers while storing LNG fuel. The tank can hold up to 14,000 m3 of LNG, making it suitable for long-distance routes.

The company said the concept meets safety and performance standards and is designed to support wider use of LNG fuel as shipowners look to cut emissions.