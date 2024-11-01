XO Shipping Appoints New CEO

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Former Maersk and Monjasa employee Sinan Utlu has taken on the role of CEO of XO Shipping as of this month. Image Credit: Sinan Utlu / LinkedIn

Shipping firm XO Shipping has appointed a new CEO.

Sinan Utlu has taken on the role of CEO of XO Shipping as of this month, he said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

Utlu has worked for the company since January 2024, serving previously as chief risk officer. He also served as co-director of the firm's bunker trading unit, XPower Trading.

Utlu previously worked for Maersk Oil Trading from 2021 to 2024 and for Monjasa from 2015 to 2021.

"XO is renowned for its unique DNA, characterized by diligence, integrity, and a profound sense of responsibility," Utlu said.

"I am eager to build upon this strong foundation and look forward to collaborating with the talented and professional team to achieve our shared goals."