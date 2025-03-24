BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have declined significantly this year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $551.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since March 18.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $489/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $747/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.16/bl to $72.16/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $519.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $2.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $514/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $530.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.12/bl from the previous session's close at $72.04/bl as of 6:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.