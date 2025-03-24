BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances to Three-Day High

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Monday March 24, 2025

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in three days.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2.50/mt to $551.50/mt on Friday, reaching its highest level since March 18.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $3.50/mt to $489/mt, while the G20-MGO Index climbed by $3.50/mt to $747/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.16/bl to $72.16/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $3.50/mt to $519.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $2.50/mt to $497.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $514/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $3/mt to $530.50/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.12/bl from the previous session's close at $72.04/bl as of 6:02 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.90/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com