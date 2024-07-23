BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Month Low

Global VLSFO prices have been on the decline for most of July. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to the lowest level in almost a month.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports dropped by $7/mt to $630/mt on Monday, reaching the lowest level since June 24.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $8.50/mt to $535/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $9.50/mt to $818/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures slipped by $0.23/bl to $82.40/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices lost $8/mt to $616/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $6.50/mt to $567.50/mt, at Fujairah they declined by $10.50/mt to $614/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $8.50/mt to $594/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.01/bl from the previous session's close at $82.41/bl as of 6:12 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.08/mt rise in bunker prices.