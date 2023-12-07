BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Sinks for Fourth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices have dropped sharply with crude over the past week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices sank at most ports on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a fourth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $4.50/mt to $639.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching the lowest level since July 31. The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4/mt to $512/mt, while the G20-MGO Index dropped by $0.50/mt to $859/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures sank by $2.90/bl to $74.30/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $6/mt to $637.50/mt, at Rotterdam they lost $6.50/mt to $556/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $7/mt to $616/mt, and at Houston they sank by $11.50/mt to $557/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.59/bl at $74.89/bl as of 8:43 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.44/mt rise in bunker prices.