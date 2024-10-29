Grain de Sail to Build World's Largest Pure Sailing Containership

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 360-foot Grain de Sail III is designed to have a 200 TEU capacity and slated for launch in 2027. Image Credit: Grain de Sail

Grain de Sail has unveiled plans to build what would be the world’s largest pure sailing cargo ship.

The 360-foot Grain de Sail III is designed to have a 200 TEU capacity and slated for launch in 2027.

With three masts and 4,000 m2 of sail, she is expected to carry 3,000 metric tonnes of cargo across the Atlantic in around 13 days.

The vessel will be the company’s third such sailing cargo vessel, and is significantly more ambitious than the 50 tonne capacity Grain de Sail I and 350 tonne capacity Grain de Sail II.

“To make wind-powered transport accessible, we need to change scale, and that’s what we’re about to do with a pure sailing container ship,” said Oliver Barreau, Co-Founder and President of Grain de Sail.