Storm Disrupts Shipping at Major NSW Ports on Australia's East Coast

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bad weather has impacted vessel movements at ports in New South Wales. Image Credit: Australia Bureau of Meteorology

Severe weather from a 'bomb cyclone' is disrupting port operations across New South Wales (NSW), with high winds and heavy rainfall forcing multiple closures and restrictions.

At Newcastle, all inbound vessel movements are suspended, with no vessel traffic expected today, GAC Hot Port News said in an update on Wednesday.

Sydney vessel movements are being assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Operations at Port Botany, which were suspended on Tuesday, are cautiously resuming under controlled conditions. Full normalisation is expected by Friday, subject to weather conditions.

At Port Kembla, today's only two scheduled movements have been deferred by 24 hours due to pilot disembarkation concerns. Ships currently in port have been instructed to lower their seaside anchors and deploy additional mooring lines.