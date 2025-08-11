BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for Sixth Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are at a two-month low. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping for a sixth consecutive session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $4/mt to $537/mt on Friday, reaching its lowest level since June 10.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3.50/mt to $458.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index jumped by $10/mt to $756.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.16/bl to $66.59/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $7/mt to $506/mt, at Rotterdam they sank by $0.50/mt to $480/mt, at Fujairah they slipped by $4.50/mt to $497/mt, and at Houston they rose by $1/mt to $490.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.25/bl from the previous session's close at $66.34/bl as of 7:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.88/mt fall in bunker prices.