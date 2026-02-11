NEMO Says Integration, Not Technology, Is Key to Nuclear Shipping Rollout

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Virginia Crosbie, Managing Director of NEMO, speaking at the event in Washington. Image Credit: NEMO

The Nuclear Energy Maritime Organisation (NEMO) said maritime nuclear will only scale if regulatory frameworks, port access and insurance develop in step.

Deployment of nuclear propulsion is now more of an integration challenge than a technology one, Virginia Crosbie, managing director of NEMO, said at a summit organised by Core Power in the US.

"Maritime nuclear is not a technology problem," Crosbie said at the New Nuclear for Maritime: A New Era summit.

"It is an integration challenge."

"We will only scale if regulation, classification, liability and insurance, and port access move together in a way that is safe, insurable and internationally workable."

The event, convened by UK-based maritime nuclear firm Core Power, brought together industry and regulatory stakeholders to discuss pathways for commercialising nuclear energy in the maritime sector.

Crosbie joined a panel on regulatory actions alongside representatives from Core Power, Hogan Lovells, ABS Group and the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Advocates argue nuclear propulsion could offer a zero-emissions option for deep-sea shipping, particularly for larger vessels and long-distance routes where battery-electric solutions remain impractical.

While nuclear energy has been used in naval vessels, its adoption in commercial shipping has been hindered by regulatory and safety concerns.

Recently, IMO's sub-committee announced it has started work to develop a safety framework to support the use of nuclear technologies in shipping.

NEMO is an international group promoting safe and sustainable floating nuclear power and nuclear-powered shipping.