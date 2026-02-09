Nuclear Shipping Moves Toward Reality but Needs Industry Alignment: Core Power Summit

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Core Power’s US summit was held on February 4 in Washington. Image Credit: Core Power

The prospect of nuclear propulsion for commercial shipping is moving toward practical consideration, with discussions at a Core Power summit highlighting the need for coordinated industry progress before deployment can take place.

UK-based nuclear technology firm Core Power hosted the event in Washington on February 4, bringing together stakeholders from the maritime, nuclear, and energy sectors to discuss pathways for nuclear-powered vessels, it said in an email statement on Friday.

Chris Wiernicki, former CEO of ABS, said during a panel discussion that a viable commercial market will require coordinated progress across policy, ship integration and design, regulatory development, safety frameworks and commercial pathways.

Mikal Boe, CEO of Core Power and other speakers pointed to demonstration projects as a key step in moving from concept to deployment and building confidence among regulators, insurers and shipowners.

Participants also discussed floating nuclear power plants for ports as a potential early application that could help develop operational and regulatory experience ahead of nuclear-powered merchant ships.

Speakers said nuclear propulsion could offer long-term fuel stability and extended range for deep-sea shipping, but stressed that real deployment will depend on aligned policy support, industrial capability and commercial demand.

While nuclear energy has been used in naval vessels, its adoption in commercial shipping has been hindered by regulatory and safety concern.

Recently, IMO's sub-committee announced it has started work to develop safety framework to support use of nuclear technologies in shipping.