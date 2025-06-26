BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are on the decline again. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to its lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $557.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $474.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7.50/mt to $761.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.54/bl to $67.68/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $522/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $497/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3/mt to $515/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $31.50/mt to $479.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $67.95/bl as of 5:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.