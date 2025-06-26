BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Two-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday June 26, 2025

Bunker prices mostly declined at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices falling to its lowest level in almost two weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $5/mt to $557.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its lowest level since June 12.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $3/mt to $474.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index sank by $7.50/mt to $761.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rallied by $0.54/bl to $67.68/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports mostly followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $8/mt to $522/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $8/mt to $497/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $3/mt to $515/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $31.50/mt to $479.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.27/bl from the previous session's close at $67.95/bl as of 5:36 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.03/mt rise in bunker prices.

