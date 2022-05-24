Floating Marine Fuel Supply Station 'Approaching Commercialisation'

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company's first unit is currently undergoing construction in Sweden. Image Credit: Fossil Free Marine

A new type of floating marine fuel delivery station is approaching commercialisation after passing an independent risk assessment, according to the company developing it.

Swedish start-up Fossil Free Marine's unmanned floating mobile marine fuel station has now completed a risk assessment carried out by classification society DNV, the company said in a statement on its website this week.

The risk assessment was geared towards identifying environmental and safety risks from storing and distributing fuels in marine environments.

The company's first unit is currently undergoing construction in Sweden, and is scheduled for installation and commercial operation near Stockholm towards the end of the summer.

"DNV is a global certification body that not only performed the initial risk assessment, but have then supported us during the process, verifying not only design and construction, but also the manufacturing process," Niklas Sjöö, co-founder of Fossil Free Marine, said in the statement.

"It's been a very time-consuming development process over many years but we know that the major international players in the fuel industry will settle for nothing but the best, and we believe that's exactly what we have developed and built at one of the foremost composite shipyards in the Nordics.

"To our knowledge, this is the first fuel pontoon to ever be assured by DNV."