EXTERNAL: KPI OceanConnect Re-activates Charity Initiative to Support Causes Chosen by its Global Team

by KPI OceanConnect

KPI OceanConnect will donate $50 for every deal made in a 50-day period between November 11 and December 31. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

For more than 50 years, marine energy solutions provider KPI OceanConnect has shown its compassion and innovative approach through connecting people and giving back to local communities.

As part of its CSR programme, the company will donate $50 for every deal made in a 50-day period between November 11 and December 31 from any of its 16 offices with a target of exceeding last year's total of $100,000 for good causes.

This movement is a demonstration of KPI OceanConnect's long-term devotion to supporting good causes, and applying innovation and passion into all its work.

As part of its values to give back and connect communities across the globe, KPI OceanConnect has re-activated its innovative '50 for 50' initiative that sees the company supporting social, children, environment and maritime charities across the world, with a target of surpassing last year's total of $100,000.

The '50 for 50' campaign was first launched in 2021 to mark the company's 50th-year anniversary. The initiative involves the company donating $50 for every deal made by any of its offices – strategically located in all major maritime hubs – in a 50-day period between November 11 and December 31, 2022.

For the charities, this annual activation from KPI OceanConnect enables them to continue their important work in supporting many people, communities and environments around the world.

KPI OceanConnect's CEO Anders Grønberg said: "We dedicated our 50-year anniversary last year to the causes that closely resemble our values of innovation and a people-first approach. As a continuation of these efforts to give back to communities, we are continuing to support good causes across the globe and invite our partners to join this movement.

"We hope this initiative will have a positive impact on the chosen charities, particularly in these concerning and uncertain times where compassion and collaboration are so critical for these types of organisations and for the people and communities they are trying to help."

For every marine fuel deal made between now and the end of the year in any location, KPI OceanConnect will donate to the following charities, carefully selected by its local teams:

To contribute towards any of the charities or to learn more, please visit:https://kpioceanconnect.com/social/50-for-50-2022/