EXTERNAL: KPI OceanConnect Re-activates Charity Initiative to Support Causes Chosen by its Global Team
KPI OceanConnect will donate $50 for every deal made in a 50-day period between November 11 and December 31. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
For more than 50 years, marine energy solutions provider KPI OceanConnect has shown its compassion and innovative approach through connecting people and giving back to local communities.
As part of its CSR programme, the company will donate $50 for every deal made in a 50-day period between November 11 and December 31 from any of its 16 offices with a target of exceeding last year's total of $100,000 for good causes.
This movement is a demonstration of KPI OceanConnect's long-term devotion to supporting good causes, and applying innovation and passion into all its work.
As part of its values to give back and connect communities across the globe, KPI OceanConnect has re-activated its innovative '50 for 50' initiative that sees the company supporting social, children, environment and maritime charities across the world, with a target of surpassing last year's total of $100,000.
The '50 for 50' campaign was first launched in 2021 to mark the company's 50th-year anniversary. The initiative involves the company donating $50 for every deal made by any of its offices – strategically located in all major maritime hubs – in a 50-day period between November 11 and December 31, 2022.
For the charities, this annual activation from KPI OceanConnect enables them to continue their important work in supporting many people, communities and environments around the world.
KPI OceanConnect's CEO Anders Grønberg said: "We dedicated our 50-year anniversary last year to the causes that closely resemble our values of innovation and a people-first approach. As a continuation of these efforts to give back to communities, we are continuing to support good causes across the globe and invite our partners to join this movement.
"We hope this initiative will have a positive impact on the chosen charities, particularly in these concerning and uncertain times where compassion and collaboration are so critical for these types of organisations and for the people and communities they are trying to help."
For every marine fuel deal made between now and the end of the year in any location, KPI OceanConnect will donate to the following charities, carefully selected by its local teams:
Seoul National University Children's Hospital Sponsorship Association- improving facilities in children's hospital for patients and supporting education and research to create a more comfortable and safer environment for children to receive treatment and recover in Seoul.
Heaven of Hope Enabling Centre- supports severely mentally handicapped graduates in Hong Kong.
Conserving Our Corals- the Grow-a-Reef Garden Initiative aims to support the installation of purpose-built artificial reef units to enhance marine biodiversity at the Sisters' Islands Marine Park in Singapore.
WISTATurkey – supporting female marine professionals and students in Turkey.
ActionAid Hellas- fighting against poverty and injustice in Greece and around the world.
Make-A-Wish® UK – a UK charity that brings light and joy to children diagnosed with critical conditions and leaves a profound and lasting impact on all their lives.
Cancer Research UK(CRUK) - funding research in 39 countries and helping to develop the world's top cancer drugs, bringing forward the day when all cancers are cured.
Accuro- a small UK charity making a big difference in West Essex supporting and providing services that are fun, safe and inclusive for local children, young people and adults with disabilities.
Seamans Mission- provides a place for the many seafarers who stay in Hamburg's harbour every day.
Growing Trees Denmark- helps to fight global warming and minimizes carbon footprint by planting trees to reduce CO2.
Kick Cancer Overboard – free cruises to people living in the USA who are affected by cancer.
180 Turning Lives Around – supports survivors and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in the USA.
Houston Food Bank – distributes food and other essentials to those in need through a network of more than 1,600 community partners to people in the 18 southeast Texas counties in the USA.
Ronald McDonald House – provides care, compassion and hope to families with seriously ill children being treated in the Texas Medical Center's member institutions.
To contribute towards any of the charities or to learn more, please visit:https://kpioceanconnect.com/social/50-for-50-2022/