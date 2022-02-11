Large-Scale Ammonia Bunkering Unlikely Until Early 2030s: DNV

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ammonia could take up a significant share of marine energy demand in future decades. File Image / Pixabay

Large-scale take-up of ammonia as an alternative bunker fuel is unlikely to emerge until the early 2030s, according to classification society DNV.

The company made the forecast in a post setting out the challenges for ammonia-fuelled shipping on its website this week.

"DNV expects the first ammonia-fuelled vessels to hit the water in the second half of this decade, but large-scale uptake of this technology is not expected until the early 2030s," the company said.

The first ammonia-fuelled engines are likely to be installed on ammonia tankers, with bulkers and container ships following at a later date, according to DNV.

Ammonia is widely expected to take up a large share of the marine energy mix in future decades, but significant safety and technical hurdles will need to be addressed first. DNV is leading a study in Singapore into the safety aspects of ammonia bunkering.

To achieve optimum combustion, ammonia bunker blends are likely to consist of 95% ammonia mixed with 5% MGO, according to DNV, with the gasoil component possibly being replaced by biofuel at some point.