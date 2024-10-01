BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs for First in Four Sessions

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced modestly at the start of the week. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing for the first in four consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1/mt to $592/mt on Monday, having reached the lowest level since September 19 the previous session.

The G20-HSFO Index jumped by $2/mt to $482.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $4/mt to $730/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $0.16/bl to $71.70/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $4/mt to $575/mt, at Rotterdam they rose by $2/mt to $522.50/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $5/mt to $572.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $1.50/mt to $508.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.04/bl from the previous session's close at $71.74/bl as of 7:44 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.30/mt rise in bunker prices.