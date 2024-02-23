Biofuel Switch Leaves Glomar Offshore CO2 Emissions 28% Lower

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Glomar is seeking to use the HVO30 across its entire fleet this year, and took on its first delivery of the fuel in January. Image Credit: GoodFuels

Offshore drilling services firm Glomar Offshore has cut its CO2 emissions by almost a third with a switch to using biofuel bunker blends.

The firm has cut its emissions by 28% by switching to using an HVO30 blend from GoodFuels, the biofuels company said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

Glomar is seeking to use the HVO30 across its entire fleet this year, and took on its first delivery of the fuel in January.

"The transition to GoodFuels HVO30 marks a significant milestone in our journey," Melvin Weij, COO at Glomar, said in the statement.

"The most beneficial part is that – in addition to GoodFuels sustainable biofuels being derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste and residues – HVO30 is a drop-in fuel, which means it can be dropped directly without having to make changes to the fuel infrastructure or the engine of our ship.

"Our next decarbonisation goal is switching to a higher blend, HVO40, with dedicated support from our partner, FincoEnergies."