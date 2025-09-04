Sanmar Inches Closer to Launching World's Largest Methanol-Powered Tug

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The dual-fuel tug will be deployed in Canada, supporting tanker escort operations. Image Credit: KOTUG

Turkish shipbuilder Sanmar is moving closer to launching the world’s largest methanol dual-fuel tug, ordered by KOTUG Canada.

The escort tug is moving closer to delivery and will soon operate in Canada, KOTUG International said in a recent LinkedIn post.

The tug is one of two methanol dual-fuel units commissioned by the firm, with keel laying held last year.

Once in service, the vessels will escort tankers from the Port of Vancouver’s harbour limits through the Salish Sea and into the open Pacific Ocean.

“Built by Sanmar and soon to be delivered to KOTUG Canada, this pioneering tug will operate in Canada, setting a new benchmark for sustainable towage and demonstrating what is possible when innovation meets responsibility,” KOTUG said.