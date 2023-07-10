BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to One-Week Low

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to the lowest level in more than a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports fell by $0.50/mt to $591.50/mt on Friday, reaching the lowest level since June 28. The G20-HSFO Index climbed by $1.50/mt to $502.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index slipped by $3.50/mt to $785/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.95/bl to $78.47/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4.50/mt to $586.50/mt, at Rotterdam they slipped by $3/mt to $543/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $0.50/mt to $573/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $533.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading down by $0.58/bl at $77.89/bl as of 9:39 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $4.37/mt fall in bunker prices.