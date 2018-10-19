NYK Unveils New Tech to Optimize its ECA Fuel Switching Procedure

NYK's onboard sulfur-in-oil analyzer. Image Credit: NYK

NYK has unveiled a new sulfur-in-oil analyzer for its ships it says will help optimize its Emissions Control Area (ECA) fuel switching procedure.

ECA’s in Europe and North America have a sulfur cap for marine fuel of 0.10%, whereas the global sulfur cap is currently 3.5% and falling to 0.50% from January 1, 2020.

“Therefore, onboard engineers must change to low-sulfur fuel before entering ECAs by calculating the time that the sulfur concentration in tanks and pipes will fall to 0.1 percent or less,” said NYK.

“Engineers have thus desired to be able to perform onboard sulfur-in-oil analyses to determine the best timing to change fuel and adhere to regulations. This new easy-to-operate sulfur-in-oil analyzer for ships has been developed to meet this demand.”

NYK says the tools allows engineers to understand the actual sulfur percent oft he fuel being burned, whereas before it could only be estimated.