Uni-Fuels Offers EU Allowances for EU ETS Compliance

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company’s subsidiaries in Singapore and Dubai have started offering EUAs to shipowners and operators to comply with the EU ETS. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based bunker trading firm Uni-Fuels has started offering European Union Allowances (EUAs) for shipowners and operators to comply with the EU Emission Trading System (EU ETS).

The company’s subsidiaries in Singapore and Dubai have started offering the service, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

“This launch reaffirms Uni-Fuels’ continued commitment to sustainability by supporting customers as they navigate evolving regulatory requirements while aligning operational priorities with environmental compliance,” Uni-Fuels added.

The EU ETS has applied to shipping since January 1, 2024, bringing maritime transport into the bloc’s carbon market for the first time.

The regime was phased in, with shipping companies required to surrender allowances for 40% of verified emissions in 2024 and 70% in 2025. Full coverage, at 100% of emissions, applies from 2026.

“With a growing need for greater operational transparency and environmental commitment across global maritime operations, shipowners and operators are facing a significant regulatory shift,” Stefanie Tay, COO of Uni-Fuels, said.