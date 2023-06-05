Admore Shipping Orders Carbon-Capture-Ready Scrubbers for Three Tankers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has ordered Filtree systems from Value Maritime for the three tankers for installation in the first quarter of 2024. Image Credit: Value Maritime

Tanker company Ardmore Shipping has ordered carbon-capture-ready scrubber systems for three new vessels.

The firm has ordered Filtree systems from Value Maritime for the three tankers for installation in the first quarter of 2024, the engineering company said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The system removes sulfur and particulates from a vessel's exhaust, and is ready to have a modular CO2 capture and storage system added at a later date.

"Regarding technology, we firmly believe in collaborating with business and technical partners to create solutions addressing the energy transition," Garry Noonan, director of innovation at Ardmore, said in the statement.

"As we adopt what might be referred to as the next generation in exhaust gas cleaning system technology, Value Maritime's Filtree is exceptional in that it not only cleans and neutralizes overboard discharge but also offers an additional benefit in the form of a potential carbon capture upgrade.

"This gives us flexibility today while economically and efficiently future-proofing our vessels for tomorrow."